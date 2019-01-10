'When Heroes Fly' begins streaming on Netflix

From Thursday onwards, Netfilx users all over the world can watch the award-winning Israeli series 'When Heroes Fly'. .

The streaming giant made the show available on Thursday to all of its users, a few months after announcing that it had bought the show. The first season of the Keshet network’s series, the 10 episodes will be available to Netflix subscribers in its original Hebrew with subtitles.

“When Heroes Fly” is the story of four veterans of a special commando unit from the 2006 Lebanon War who reunite for a final mission: to rescue a woman, the girlfriend of one of the commandos and the sister of another, after she is abducted by a cartel in Colombia.

The friends begin searching in Colombia for Yaeli (Ninet Tayeb), who was declared dead twelve years ago. Yaeli was Aviv's (Tomer Kapon) girlfriend, and Dovi (Naav Nates') sister. The journey to save her opens old wounds, and each of the friends is forced to deal with his own personal devils. Their journey questions the meaning of friendship, sacrifice, and love.

Following the series' overwhelming popularity, Keshet has already ordered a second season. It also is slated to produce an English-language remake.

In April, before its May premiere in Israel, the show won best series at the first Canneseries festival, a competition aimed at highlighting international television shows.

Other popular Israeli shows being streamed on Netflix include “Fauda,” “Hostages” and “Mossad 101.”