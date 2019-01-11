Israeli startup: 'Do it yourself' 3D scanning

The Israel Export & International Cooperation Institute (IEICI) and the Foreign Trade Administration (FTA) at the Israeli Economy and Industry Ministry are hosting the Israeli Pavilion at the CES Tech Expo in Las Vegas.



Arutz Sheva had the opportunity to meet Ronen Horovitz, the CEO & Founder of EyeCue Vision Technologies, before Horovitz left Israel to participate in the expo.

More about EyeCue from the company's website:

EyeCue is a leading technology company located in Yokneam, Israel. Since 2007, EyeCue develops original and custom vision recognition based solutions for toys and games based on the most recognized brands around the world. The development team is a mix of talented algorithm specialists. World-renowned toy, game and education companies turn to EyeCue for its superior and insanely robust solutions.