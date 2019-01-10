Don't just watch and listen, it's time to feel

Woojer, an Israeli startup participating in CES 2019 in Vegas, presents special vest that allows the user to physically feel music & sound.

The Israel Export & International Cooperation Institute (IEICI) and the Foreign Trade Administration (FTA) at the Israeli Economy and Industry Ministry are hosting the Israeli Pavilion at the CES Tech Expo in Las Vegas.



Arutz Sheva had the opportunity to meet Boaz Feldman, the Software & Tools Manager at WOOJER, before leaving to the expo in Las Vegas.

More about Woojer from the official Israel CES 2019 website:

Woojer’s patented Oscillating Frame Actuators deliver outstanding performance with an optimal combination of tactile sensation, size, weight and power consumption – making it a perfect fit for any haptic application.

In complete contrast to existing mechanical haptic actuators – Woojer created a revolutionary polyphonic haptic technology that behaves like a musical instrument. The patented component delivers an exceptional haptic experience with extraordinary benefits to a wide range of sensory applications.