IDF confiscates illegal weapons in Hevron area

M-16 rifle, two self-manufactured pistols and large amounts of ammunition confiscated after troops spot suspicious vehicle trying to flee.

Yesterday, during IDF operational activity to locate illegal weapons in the Hevron area, IDF and Border Police troops spotted a suspicious vehicle attempting to flee the scene.

The troops pursued the vehicle and eventually stopped it. An M-16 rifle, two self-manufactured pistols and large amounts of ammunition were found in it. The driver was apprehended for further questioning.

The second suspect fled the scene by foot.



Over the last several days, five illegal weapons, many parts of weapons and ammunition have been seized in the Hevron area.