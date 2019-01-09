Report: Trump to meet Netanyahu on eve of Israeli elections

Netanyahu planning to meet with President Trump in White House two weeks before elections to 21st Knesset.

Trump and Netanyahu meet at UN General Assembly in New York

President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu are planning to meet just two weeks ahead of Israel’s April 9th elections, according to a report by Yisrael Hayom.

Sources close to the Prime Minister said that while the meeting hasn’t been finalized, if it does take place, it will be held in the White House in late March.

Prime Minister Netanyahu is likely to travel to Washington DC for the annual AIPAC conference, to be held from March 24th to 26th.

The planned meeting with Trump would likely take place just prior to Netanyahu’s address at the AIPAC conference – some two weeks before the April 9th elections.

According to the Yisrael Hayom report, Trump and Netanyahu may also meet during the upcoming World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland later this month.

The Davos conference begins on January 22nd and ends on the 25th.

Netanyahu has met with two senior Trump administration officials over the past week and a half.

Last week, the Israeli premier spoke with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Brussels. Over the weekend, National Security Advisor John Bolton met with Netanyahu at the Prime Minister’s Residence in Jerusalem to discuss the future of US-Israeli cooperation in confronting the Iranian regime following the planned US withdrawal from Syria.

During the meeting, Netanyahu urged the US to recognize Israel’s annexation of the Golan Heights in 1981.