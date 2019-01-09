Stabbing in Jerusalem - terrorism suspected

Teenage girl stabbed at Jerusalem bus stop in Armon Hanatziv neighborhood. Assailant remains at large.

A 15-year-old girl was stabbed on Wednesday morning while she was standing at a bus stop in Jerusalem's Armon Hanatziv neighborhood.

MDA emergency first responders treated the girl at the scene, before evacuating her for treatment at Shaare Zedek Medical Center.

Preliminary reports say the victim is conscious and spoke with police investigators. She told authorities that she was stabbed by an Arab man while waiting at the bus stop. The attacker then fled.

The girl is said to be in light-to-moderate condition, with a stab wound in her neck.

Security forces are searching the area for the stabber.