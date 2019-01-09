Foreign Ministers of Iran and Bahrain spar over Israel

Bahrain’s Foreign Minister responds on Twitter to Iran's Foreign Minister who mocked John Bolton's trip to Israel.

Iran’s Foreign Minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif, on Monday took to Twitter to mock US National Security Adviser, John Bolton, in the wake of his trip to Israel.

Zarif received a scathing response by none other than the Foreign Minister of Bahrain.

In his tweet, Zarif shared a photo of Bolton during his visit to the Western Wall in Jerusalem. In the photo, Bolton and his entourage were seen wearing goggles as they were attending a virtual reality experience of the history of the Western Wall.

“It's said a picture says a thousand words. This picture, however, says more than a thousand words about decades of failed US policies in our region,” Zarif wrote.

“In the valley of the blind, even those with VR glasses are still blind,” he continued.

In response, Bahrain’s Foreign Minister, Khalid bin Ahmed Al Khalifa, tweeted a photo of Iran’s former President, Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, wearing sporting goggles during a visit to Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization when he was in office.

“This picture says a million words…about decades of ill intentions, hegemonic aims and misrepresentation of a proud nation. Iran is one thing and you guys are another,” wrote Khalifa.

The tweet is not the first time that the Bahraini top diplomat has appeared to back Israel.

Khalifa last month blasted Hezbollah for digging terrorist tunnels from Lebanon into Israeli territory.

"Is the digging if tunnels by the organization not an open threat to the stability of Lebanon? Who bears responsibility when the neighboring countries take upon themselves the task of getting rid of the danger that threatens them?" he wrote in Arabic on Twitter.

A week later, he released a statement in support of Australia's decision to recognize western Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

"Australia’s position does not hamper the legitimate demands of the Palestinians and first and foremost East Jerusalem as the Palestinian capital,” said Khalifa.

The Bahraini Foreign Minister’s comments follow recent reports that Israel is working to promote diplomatic relations with Bahrain, in light of the rapprochement with moderate Arab states, including Oman. However, Khalifa has denied that a visit by Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu to his country is imminent.

Bahrain has in the past been critical of Hezbollah and of Iran, which supports the terrorist group. In fact, in 2013 Bahrain became the first Arab country to blacklist Hezbollah as a terrorist organization.