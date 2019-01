Ambassador Yoram Ettinger argues that Americans need to distinguish better between the essential and the inessential in the Middle East.

Josh Hasten interviews Ambassador Yoram Ettinger, Israel’s former Minister for Congressional Affairs in Washington and expert on US-Israel relations.

Amb. Ettinger says that it’s a mistake to think that a US troop pullout from Syria will harm Israel’s security.

He adds that instead of introducing the delayed US peace plan between Israel and the Arabs under the PA, the US should focus on the Iranian threat and other Middle East conflicts which are contributing towards instability in the region.