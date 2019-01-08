Shin Bet head: Foreign hacking of Israeli elections

Shin Bet chief Nadav Argaman revealed yesterday that a foreign country intends to interfere in Israel's upcoming elections via cyber warfare and hackers.
According to the News 2 report, the Shin Bet security service head said this at a conference of the Friends of Tel Aviv University.
"100 percent [name of foreign country] will intervene in the upcoming elections and I know what I'm talking about, but I don't know who will benefit," Argaman added.
For the time being the military censor does not allow publication of what was said in the closed meeting beyond these quotes.
Nadav Argaman
Israeli Security Agency
Tags:Hackers, election, cyber attacks, Nadav Argaman