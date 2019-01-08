Shin Bet head: Foreign hacking of Israeli elections

Shin Bet chief Nadav Argaman revealed yesterday that a foreign country intends to interfere in Israel's upcoming elections via cyber warfare and hackers.

According to the News 2 report, the Shin Bet security service head said this at a conference of the Friends of Tel Aviv University.

"100 percent [name of foreign country] will intervene in the upcoming elections and I know what I'm talking about, but I don't know who will benefit," Argaman added.

For the time being the military censor does not allow publication of what was said in the closed meeting beyond these quotes.