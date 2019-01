In recent weeks brigade forces carry out dozens of arrests as part of effort to capture Assem Barghouti who carried out Givat Assaf shooting

Dozens of arrests were carried out by the Binyamin Regional Brigade over the last weeks as part of the effort to apprehend terrorist Assem Barghouti who carried out the shooting attack at the Assaf Junction on December 13th and was involved in the shooting attack at the Ofra Junction on December 9th.

The terrorist was apprehended overnight after a joint activity of the IDF, Shin Bet, and Border Police.