Tags:ILTV
Why are Iraqi officials coming to Israel?
ILTV speaks with Dr. Martin Sherman about the Iraqi officials who have made secret visits to Israel.
ILTV speaks with Dr. Martin Sherman
ILTV
More Arutz Sheva videos:
|
MainAll NewsILTV ISRAEL DAILYWhy are Iraqi officials coming to Israel?
Why are Iraqi officials coming to Israel?
ILTV speaks with Dr. Martin Sherman about the Iraqi officials who have made secret visits to Israel.
ILTV speaks with Dr. Martin Sherman
ILTV
Tags:ILTV
More Arutz Sheva videos:
top