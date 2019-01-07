Bomb thrown at Border Police Abu Dis headquarters

Device exploded outside base, causing no damage or casualties; Border Police currently hunting perpetrators.

A short while ago an explosive device was thrown at Border Police/Israel Police headquarters base in Abu Dis in Binyamin.

The bomb exploded outside the base, causing no damage or casualties.

Border Police are currently hunting for the perpetrators.

"The Border Police will work together with the various security organizations on both the intelligence and operational levels to stop the attackers at the Border Police base in Abu Dis, activities that have in the past led to locating the terrorists and bringing them to trial," said a Border Police statement.