Judge: 'Spiritual trauma'

A Canadian court ordered Eddie Flour Mills to pay $20,000 to the COR kashrut certification board after using the company's logo to market flour and selling it as kosher flour.

The judge later added another $5,000 sentence for possible harm to civilians. However, the judge did not order removing the products from shelves because of what he claimed was "lack of authority". The report was first reported by the Toronto Sun.

During the hearing, the judge explained that "since non-kosher products were sold to innocent consumers who buy only kosher food, it may cause those consumers to experience spiritual trauma.

"I find the defendants' actions are very indecent. They deviate considerably from the normal standards of good conduct, since there is harm to the innocent consumer," the judge said.