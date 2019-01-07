The parents of the minors arrested by the Shin Bet on suspicion of murdering Palestinian Authority resident Aisha Rabi in October spoke with the media this evening.

A., the mother of one of the boys, said that "on Saturday night they came and arrested my son in a very brutal manner. They entered the house and simply kidnapped him from the house in a very crude way."

"I did not even let him go, I ran to the car and begged to say goodbye to him and give him a kiss, and I told him that I loved him and trusted him and knew that he was a wonderful boy," she continued..

"I have terrible fears - who knows what they are doing to him in the cellars of the Shin Bet. This child has not seen any lawyer to this day," she added.

"Today they called us from the Shin Bet and said that the boy was ill and asked us to give him medication. I do not know what my child is sick with, I do not know what they did to him, I do not know what happened to him. He was healthy and he came out whole and good and happy. My child is sick now and will not be told that there is no torture there. I do not believe it. "

A. claimed that torture is not expressed only in physical violence. "It may be that maybe today he is not having cigarettes put out on him, but he is being tortured and is being subjected to a terrible stressful pressure."

"I do not know what they are doing, and I can only call on the prime minister, who is directly in charge of the Shin Bet, to stop this shocking saga allow our children be to investigated normally, so that we could see them and that lawyers could see them.

"We have no doubt that the children will return safely from a legal perspective, but we do have doubts over how they will return home from a health and psychological standpoint," she concluded.

R., another mother of one of the detainees, said: "I feel that my son was kidnapped. We did not know anything, and we received a message from the police only two hours after the arrest, and someone who saw it accidentally told us, but an official announcement only came later."

She noted that she had heard hair-raising stories about the interrogations. "Yesterday, he was brought to the court for an extension of detention, but we heard from the judge that our son complained to him that he was being abused and spoken to in a harsh manner. They touched him, spat on his face, and humiliated him. I do not know what other things my son goes through when he is there in the cellars of the Shin Bet."

"This situation makes no sense. It cannot be that our children are abused in this manner. My son is 15 and a half. He is a sensitive soul and there are people hurting him. I don't know how you can trust the things that were said when they were taken out in this manner," she said.