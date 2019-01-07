Nahal Haredi soldiers under investigation

Soldiers from IDF's Nahal Haredi battalion are under suspicion of attempting to release right-wing activists who had thrown stones at Arabs.

On Sunday, IDF Military Police opened an investigation into two soldiers from the Nahal Haredi - Netzach Yehuda Battalion after a confrontation between the soldiers and the Border Police three weeks ago.

According to reports by Ro’i Sharon at Kan 11, the police had arrested right-wing activists who had thrown stones at Arabs. Following the arrest, two soldiers attempted to release the activists before they could be taken in for questioning.

A physical confrontation allegedly ensued between Border Police officers and the soldiers from Netzach Yehuda. The two were suspended from combat duties following the incident.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Office said of the incident, “During a Border Police operation on the outskirts of Ramallah, an illegal demonstration of about 50 settlers was held, and three suspects were arrested for throwing stones at Palestinian Arab houses.

“Following the arrest, two IDF soldiers in the area attempted to release the detainees. A confrontation ensued. Border Police officers transferred the soldiers for disciplinary action by their commanders. The soldiers involved in the incident have been suspended, pending a joint investigation of the incident by IDF and Border Police officers.”

Nahal Haredi was founded a few years ago by Los Angeles businessman David Hager in order to integrate the young haredi men into the Israel Defense Force on the mission of defending the Land of Israeli. Nahal Haredi started with a few dozens of soldiers, but today includes thousands.

One of the main battalions of Nahal Haredi is Netzach Yehuda, which operates in Judea and Samaria and takes part in combat and operative missions