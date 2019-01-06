New Rami Levi mall in Jerusalem to open this week

50 chains to open stores in new mall in northern Jerusalem which will serve Arab and Jewish residents.

The new Rami Levi mall in northern Jerusalem will open this Tuesday, the Times of Israel reported.

The mall, which is located in the Atarot neighborhood, will serve both Arab and Jewish residents, and will contain about 50 stores spread over 25,000 square meters. It was built at a cost of $53 million.

Many of Israel's largest retailers will have branches in the new mall, as will several Arab-owned stores.

“There is very high demand for the project due to the size of the surrounding population,” Rami Levi told Globes in November. “I’m not afraid of the security situation … When we started marketing there was a reluctance on the part of the chains because of the location of the project, but at the end of the day they understood the great commercial potential.”

The mall has been met with opposition from several Islamic organizations in Jerusalem, which warned the 120,000 Arab residents of northern Jerusalem not to shop there.

In December, the national and Islamic forces in the Jerusalem area, the supreme coordinating body of Palestinian Arab organizations, called for the boycott of Israeli shopping centers.

The organizations also stated that "economic normalization" with Israel is a "betrayal" of the Palestinian Arab people and helps to destroy the Palestinian Authority's economy.