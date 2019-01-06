"We met traumatized youths," said attorney Itamar Ben-Gvir, one of the lawyers of the arrested Jewish youths, after the meeting last night between the youths and their lawyers.



"We cannot elaborate on the details at this stage," Ben-Gvir told Arutz Sheva, explaining that "on the one hand, they did not stretch their limbs or do what was done in Duma," but “They went beyond the limits. They created serious trauma for the youths.”



"My client was silent and did not give a false confession, but he underwent a complicated interrogation with tricks that are forbidden in the State of Israel," Ben-Gvir said. "My problem is not with the Shin Bet, at whom I am angry because they hurt themselves and violate the law. My problem is with the Israeli government. Where is the prime minister? Where is the minister of public security? Why don’t they slam on the table and tell them that these things are forbidden?"

Ben-Gvir emphasized that while the interrogated youths were also subjected to physical pressure, the focus was on psychological pressure. "The feeling is that what happened was what will be. We never heard that they tried a single one of the Shin Bet interrogators in the Duma episode. There is indeed public outrage and there are statements by rabbis, and we saw the methods on the 'Uvda' program, but it is hard to understand how such a thing happens in a democratic country."



On the question of whether preventing a meeting with lawyers is acceptable in cases where terrorism is involved, Attorney Ben-Gvir said that it is unacceptable and recalled an attack in which two Arab youths stabbed passersby in Pisgat Ze'ev, Jerusalem. "That afternoon I see them in the courthouse corridor with a lawyer. How could this be? It turns out that not even arch-terrorists are deprived of what these youths were deprived of," Ben-Gvir said, emphasizing that in his eyes there is no such thing as “Jewish terror.”

"I do not accept the equation between Arab terror and Jewish terror. There is no Jewish terror." According to him, the prevention of a meeting with lawyers is supposed to be an unusual step in the most exceptional circumstances, but in the eyes of the Shin Bet, the move has become a norm and a regular procedure when dealing with Jewish suspects.