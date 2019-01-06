Winter weather making a comeback after a warm weekend

After a relatively warm weekend, winter weather is said to return first to the north and then to the center of the country.

Rain fell today in the north of the country, accompanied by thunderstorms. There were strong wind and snow on the Hermon.

According to Meteorological Service, temperatures have fallen in the north. Rain will strengthen and spread to the center of the country. Snow will be mild in the high peaks of the northern mountain.

Rain will fall overnight in the northern and central parts of Israel, accompanied by thunderstorms.

On the coastal plain, westerly southwest winds will continue to blow. On the Hermon, it will snow will possible snow on the mountain peaks.

Tomorrow, there will be local rains mainly in the north, with possible thunderstorms. Along the coast, westerly, southwest wind will continue. On Mt. Hermon, the cold is expected to continue with snow fall.

On Tuesday, it will continue to occasionally rain in the north of the country. Towards evening, the rain will strengthen and gradually spread to the center of the country.

On the coastal plain, a westerly southwest wind will continue. On the Hermon, it will continue to snow.

In the southern and center areas, there may be a haze and will be colder than usual for the season.

On Wednesday morning, rain will fall from the north to northern part of the Negev, with possible thunderstorms.

On the Hermon, it is expected to snow on the high peaks of the northern mountains. During the day, rain will gradually weaken and end in the evening. It is expected to be colder than usual for the season.