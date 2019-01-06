Terrorist's body handed over to his family

The body of Rahman Abu Jamal, who carried out the stabbing attack at the police station in Armon Hanatziv about a month and a half ago, was returned to his family about two hours before the start of the Sabbath, and his body was buried in a demonstration of incitement and encouragement of terrorist organizations.



The burial journey took place in Arab-Sakharra, bordering Jabel Mukaber. During the funeral procession, there were calls for incitement against the State of Israel, and even Fatah flags were raised, according to the Lech Yerushalayim movement, which noted that handing over the body of the terrorist constitutes a violation of the principle that the Israeli government has maintained for three years, according to which the bodies of terrorists from Jerusalem are not being handed over for burial.

It should be recalled that this principle was intended to curb such demonstrations as the one that accompanied Abu Jamal's burial, but for some reason the Israeli government chose to change its policy and allow the burial of the terrorist.



Two policemen were lightly wounded in the stabbing attack. Other policemen who were present at the Oz station where the attack took place subdued the terrorist and neutralized him. A week later he died of his wounds.



Lech Yerushalayim noted that "The Abu Jamal family is responsible for the deaths of 9 Israelis and many Israeli injuries" in a series of attacks carried out by the family, including the murderous shooting attack at the Har Nof synagogue, the car-ramming terrorist attack carried out by a Bezeq technician from the family, and a terrorist attack in which three Israelis were murdered, apart from other terrorist attacks that led to the injury of Israelis.