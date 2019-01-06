Shots fired towards bus near Beit El

Shots were fired towards a bus adjacent to the community of Beit El, South of Ariel.

The bus driver was lightly injured and the windshield of the bus was damaged. IDF soldiers are searching the area for the perpetrators, who fled the scene.

On Saturday, the IDF arrested Mohammed Barghouti, brother of Salah Barghouti, the terrorist who carried out the attack near Ofra last month, and Issam Barghouti, who carried out the attack in Givat Assaf.

According to a report in the Palestinian Arab news agency Shehab, the security forces threatened to expel the terrorist's family to Jericho if they did not turn over his brother, As'am Barghouti, who is suspected of involvement the attack in Givat Assaf, in which two soldiers were murdered and a soldier and a civilian were seriously wounded.

On Wednesday evening, a pipe bomb was thrown at IDF soldiers near the village of Ya'bad, in northern Samaria.

The soldiers responded by opening fire at the attacker, who fled the scene.