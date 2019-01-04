Grand mufti: If muezzin disturbs you, leave

Sheikh Muhammad Hussein, the grand mufti of Jerusalem and "Palestine," says call to prayer "will not be silenced."

Sheikh Muhammad Hussein, the grand mufti of Jerusalem and "Palestine," blasted plans to lower the volume of the muezzins' calls to prayer emanating from the Arab neighborhoods in eastern Jerusalem.

Hussein proclaimed that the Palestinian people oppose any attempt by the "Occupation authorities" to silence the muezzin "in Al Quds and the entire Palestinian homeland."

Whoever feels disturbed by the call to prayer "in the land that Muhammad arrived at and from which he rose to heaven, must leave it, since he is a foreigner in it, and because his ears are not used to hearing the truth," announced the mufti.

The City of Jerusalem intends to implement a plan to lower the volume of the muezzins' calls, Hadashot TV reported on Tuesday.

According to the report, the plan is being formulated in agreement with the mukhtars and senior officials in the neighborhoods of Beit Safafa, Beit Hanina, Shuafat and Jabel Mukaber.