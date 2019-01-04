Report: PA slashes salaries of former Hamas prisoners in Gaza

Abbas cracks down on rivals in Gaza, refuses to pay salaries to terrorists affiliated with Hamas and Islamic Jihad.

Kan reports that Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas has stopped paying salaries to released prisoners in Gaza that are affiliated with Hamas.

In addition, salaries will also be withheld from Fatah members who do not support Mahmoud Abbas as PA president.

The move comes as Abbas levies sanctions on Hamas in Gaza. Abbas has been refusing to pay salaries to Hamas civil employees in Gaza since 2017 amid continued tense relations between PA chairman Mahmoud Abbas’s Fatah faction and Hamas.

The two groups, which have been feuding ever since, signed a reconciliation agreement in October 2017, as part of which Hamas was to transfer power in Gaza to the PA. That deadline was initially put back by 10 days and then was canceled altogether after it reportedly hit “obstacles”.

The PA has continued paying its tens of thousands of employees in Gaza despite the fact that most have not worked since Hamas seized control of the territory in 2007.