Watch: Plane overshoots runway in Uganda

A Boeing 737-800 airplane carrying 139 passengers overshot the runway at the Entebbe Airport in Uganda late Wednesday night.

No one was hurt in the incident, which involved an Ethiopian Airlines aircraft.

Departures and arrivals were delayed as authorities worked to free the passengers.

Ethiopian Airlines said the plane was not damaged but an investigation was underway to determine the cause of the unusual incident. The company made arrangements for passengers who were supposed to board the plane.