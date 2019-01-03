Notorious anti-Semite appointed Polish deputy minister

Adam Andruszkiewicz, the former leader of the anti-Semitic and xenophobic All-Polish Youth movement, was appointed as the Deputy Minister of Digital Affairs and Social Media.

The All-Polish Youth movement is considered a nationalist and anti-Semitic movement whose leaders and activists have expressed their harshness towards Jews as well as minority communities and members of the LGBTQ community.

Andruszkiewicz is known as one of the most prominent right-wing activists in Poland, referring to anyone who disagreed with his views with words such as "parasites", "traitors" and " enemies of Poland."

He was first elected to the Polish Parliament in 2015 as a member of the right-wing populist Kukiz 15 party.

The appointment of Andrushkiewicz as a member of the Polish government was strongly criticized by leaders of Jewish organizations who claimed that "this is a new low" of the Polish government.

Former Anti-Defamation League director Abraham Foxman told the Algemeiner that Poland had appointed "a neo-Nazi antisemite in charge of internet and social media.”

“Where are the voices of outrage in Poland and in the EU?” Foxman asked. “And where is the US State Department?”

Andruszkiewicz caused further controversy during the crisis in Israel-Poland relations over the Holocaust bill passed by the Polish Parliament last year. He responded to criticism of the law by stating that "the Jews had great support among us, now they are losing it.”

"The State of Israel and the communities associated with it throughout the world (sic) are escalating this conflict, which is worrying," he said.