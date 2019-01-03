Livni's ouster: There is justice and there is a judge

The World Organization for Rescuing the Nation and Land Chairman Rabbi Shalom Dov Wolpo relates in an interview to Arutz Sheva to Tzipi Livni's ouster from the "Zionist Union", linking it to her role in the expulsion of the Jews of Gush Katif.

"Those who, with unprecedented cruelty, cut off thousands of families from their homes and deported them to the unknown, who boast to this day of the 'achievements' of the expulsion from Gush Katif, experienced a painful disengagement before the eyes of the cameras by their ally Avi Gabbay. "Let's hope all the parties condemn her and don't grant her political shelter, as Mrs. Livni has done in recent years jumping from party to party."

Rabbi Wolpo adds, "Livni worked deception during the disengagement. To Knesset Members who tried to oppose such as MK Zevulun Orlev and Binyamin Netanyahu Livni said the disengagement would be in four stages, which turned out to be a lie. Livni was the main driver of the expulsion of the Jews of Gush Katif, while disinforming and deceiving her political partners."

In response to a question about the way in which the move was carried out by Gabbay, Rabbi Wolpo says "There's no reason to feel sorry for her. Until a month ago, Livni boasted of her achieving the disengagement and never expressed any regret about the consequences of the disengagement and destruction of entire families who lived in Gush Katif," says Rabbi Wolpo.

World Organization for Rescuing the Nation and Land, also called SOS Israel, began thirteen years ago in the Yesh Din vYesh Dayan campaign that warned that anyone who supported the disengagement was punished: Arik Sharon, Dan Halutz, Moshe Karadi, Chaim Ramon, Ehud Olmert.

"We very much hope Livni won't be able to find political asylum in another party and no politician will want to be infected by her, since Livni causes damage and trouble to every political home she finds," says Rabbi Wolpo.