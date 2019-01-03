No end in sight for US government shutdown

Pelosi reiterates there will be "no money" for the border wall, while McConnell says he will not bring Democrats' spending bill to vote.

The partial government shutdown which began on December 22 showed no signs of ending on Wednesday as congressional leaders continued to refuse to back down, The Hill.

Trump, who met with congressional leaders for an unproductive meeting, invited them back to the White House for another round of talks on Friday, the day after Democrats assume the House majority, reported The Hill.

House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi said she planned to move ahead with a plan to vote Thursday on a spending bill without funding for a border wall, which Trump demanded, upon formally taking control of the House from the Republicans.

Pelosi also made clear in an interview with NBC that she will not provide Trump with the funding for the border wall.

"We can go through the back and forth. No. How many more times can we say no? Nothing for the wall," she stated.

The shutdown began after Democrats refused to agree to Trump's demand for more than $5 billion in funding for a wall on the Mexican border, one of his biggest campaign promises.

Meanwhile, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) reiterated he would not put the House Democrats’ bill on the floor for a vote because Trump will not sign it.

“We're hopeful that somehow in the coming days and weeks we'll be able to reach an agreement,” he added.

Trump, meanwhile, struck a conciliatory tone in a tweet on Wednesday night.

“Both parties must work together to pass a Funding Bill that protects this Nation and its people – this is the first and most important duty of government. I remain ready and willing to work with Democrats to pass a bill that secures our borders, supports the agents and officers on the ground, and keeps America Safe. Let’s get it done!” he wrote.