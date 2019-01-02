Trump: Iran can do what it wants in Syria

US President says predecessor Obama already lost Syria, all that is left is 'sand and death.'

US President Donald Trump stated on Wednesday that Iran "can do what they want" in Syria.

Trump made the remarks during a press briefing at the White House in which he discussed the controversial withdrawal of US troops from Syria.

Trump justified the withdrawal by stating "We're talking about sand and death," in Syria. "We're not talking about vast wealth. He also blamed his predecessor, Barack Obama, for having lost Syria "long ago."

During the press conference, he stated that Iran was facing internal pressure to reform and that the regime was dealing with larger protests and riots from its own oppressed people "than ever before."

He further stated that as a result of his policies, Iran was pulling much of its own forces out of places like Yemen and Syria, though he added "they can do whatever they want there, frankly."

Israeli officials worry that the US withdrawal could leave Iran unchecked in its ambitions to achieve a land bridge to the Mediterranean and make it easier for Iran to smuggle weapons to the Hezbollah terrorist organization.

An additional concern is the fate of the US' Kurdish allies in northeastern Syria, who were instrumental in the long battle against ISIS. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has stated that his country is preparing a military operation in Syria targeting Kurdish forces in Syria.

Trump stated during the press conference that the US would continue to protect its Kurdish allies even after the withdrawal.