Border Police officer Ben Deri released from prison

The parole board in the Shata prison on Wednesday ordered the release of Ben Deri.



Ben Deri, a former Border Police officer, was convicted of causing the death of a Palestinian Arab who rioted on “Nakba Day,” during which Palestinian Arabs lament the founding of the State of Israel, in 2014 near the Beituniya checkpoint north of Jerusalem.



Deri was sentenced to 18 months in prison, and today, as stated, following a hearing in which the State Attorney's Office opposed his release, the parole board ordered his sentence to be reduced for good behavior.

Attorney Adi Keidar of the Honenu legal organization, who represented Deri to the parole board, said that "The State Attorney's opposition to Deri's early release is outrageous and raises a harsh feeling of persecution. This is the same prosecutor which accused him in vain of manslaughter of which he was acquitted and even sought to worsen his sentence as if he was a serial offender and not on a mission to protect public order from the deceased and his friends who harmed security forces.”

Attorney Tzion Amir, who represented Ben Deri in the case, added: "I am very happy that Ben Deri was released from the reduction of one-third of his sentence. Alongside the joy, it is impossible not to express deep sorrow about the path which our fighter was forced to travel until now.”



"What I found very difficult was the fact that the State Attorney's Office objected to his release. I would not exaggerate to say that it is shocking, to come and oppose the early release of a fighter who endangered his life for the defense of the State of Israel. But everything ended well, and I welcome the decision," added Amir.