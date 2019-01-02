Behind the scenes at the political ambush

What really happened during and after the event which saw the breakup of the Zionist Union?

Gil Hoffman records his show immediately after covering a dramatic press conference of Labor Party leader Avi Gabbay in which Gabbay shocked a room full of Knesset members when he announced he was breaking up the Zionist Union partnership that nearly defeated Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu four years ago.

Gil takes listeners behind the scenes at the event, describing the reactions of the Knesset members in the meeting and afterwards.

He ends the show by lamenting the departure of Knesset members who have served the English speaking community in Israel well and whose political future is in doubt.