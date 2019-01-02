Energy Minister at new water drilling in Samaria with council head Yossi Dagan. 'Another stage in solving water supply to area residents.'

Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz today toured the new water drilling site in Samaria, together with Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan, Karnei Shomron Council head Yigal Lahav, Kedumim Council head Hananel Dorani, and professionals from the Water Authority, Mekorot, and the Civil Administration.

The drilling, which is about 750 meters deep, is expected to be completed in about two weeks, after which pumping equipment will be placed at a depth of 400 meters. The drilling will start providing 250 cubic meters per hour in June 2019, and will provide water to the communities Einav, Shavei Shomron, Kedumim, and Karnei Shomron, and to Arab concentrations in the area, which is considered vital in view of the increase in water demand and decrease in water levels in other area wells.

Minister Steinitz said during the tour, "The Energy Ministry under my guidance is working energetically to promote a solution for regular water supply in Judea and Samaria to benefit the residents. Two years ago, I instructed the professionals to promote a master plan for the Judea and Samaria water sector by 2040, which will include solutions for supplying water to the area residents.

"After years of difficulties and disruptions in the water supply, we're completing another step to strengthen the water supply, adding to other steps I've taken, such as the Ariel Drill, laying the Elad-Ofarim water line, etc. Area residents will no longer suffer from water supply disruptions," Steinitz added.

Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan said, "The issue of water infrastructure is a top priority every place in Judea and Samaria. This is also the way to realizing the dream of a million Jews in Samaria. We'll continue to work with Minister Steinitz to find a solution to all the water shortage challenges we face. The residents of Judea and Samaria will no longer be second-class. We are looking to strengthen the infrastructure and improve the quality of life throughout Samaria," Dagan said.

Flash 90 Eshkol Water Filtration Plant in Northern Israel, part of National Water Carrier

In the past, communities in Judea and Samaria suffered from water supply problems, in part due to a significant population increase, an increase in demand for water for domestic consumption and agriculture, and infrastructure that did not provide a sufficient response to this increase.

This led to the fact that during the summer months in previous years, the water supply was supplemented by tankers as many communities experienced water outages.

The master plan takes into account current population size, growth expectations (both Israeli and Arab), and the increase in demand for homes and agriculture.

Following professional discussions work began on the water lines that last summer significantly reduced supply disruptions, and last summer area communities experienced almost no water supply problems.

These days, new water supply routes are being implemented, from the National Carrier to Judea and Samaria, which will significantly bolster the regional system.

Flash 90 Water infrastructure