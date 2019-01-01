Canadian journalist 'threatened by Islamic party'

Sun columnist talks about death threats and imprisonments: 'It's quite scary if I think about it, but I don't.'

Toronto Sun reporter Tarek Fatah in an article entitled Coming soon, believe it or not -- Islamic Party of Ontario, reports "blatant threats" directed against his person by the head of "Canada’s newest aspiring political party, the Islamic Party of Ontario."

"It operates with a mandate to introduce Islamic rule in Ontario and Canada because, according to the fledgling party, 'We understand and believe that Islam is the native DEEN (religion) of Ontario and Canada',” Fatah writes.

The Islamic Party of Ontario is headed by Jawed Anwar, of the Toronto neighborhood Thorncliffe Park.

In a column posted at the end of October targeting American activist Laura Loomer, Anwar described Fatah as “… Islamophobe Tareek (sic) Fatah in Toronto Sun. Tareek is an open enemy of Islam and a hate-purveyor.”

Fatah explains: "Non-Muslim readers, even police and politicians, would not know the significance of the allegation, but every Muslim on earth is aware of the implications of accusing a Muslim of being an ‘Islamophobe’ or being 'open enemy of Islam'.

"An allegation such as the one labelled against me is the equivalent of declaring me an ‘apostate,’ which makes it a duty of other Muslims to kill me and thus secure a place in Paradise for themselves," Fatah writes.