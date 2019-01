One in custody after car strikes crowd of migrants shortly after midnight in possible New Year's attack in Germany.

Four people were injured when a car rammed into a crowd of people on the Osterfelder Straße in western Germany just after midnight on New Years day.

The injured included migrants from Afghanistan and Syria.

The driver, who was identified as a 50-year-old man, fled the scene. He was later stopped and arrested.

Police believe the ramming was intentional. The driver reportedly made anti-immigrant comments during his arrest.