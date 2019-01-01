Medical resident in Cleveland fired for mocking Jewish patients

Medical resident fired over scores of anti-Semitic social media posts, including some claiming she purposely gave Jews wrong medications.

A medical resident at the Cleveland Clinic was fired after scores of her anti-Semitic social media posts were discovered.

Dr. Lara Kollab worked at the Clinic from July 2018 – September 2018. The Clinic fired her after the messages, which were posted over at least the last seven years, were flagged.

The Clinic on Monday in a statement confirmed Kollab’s firing, after reports about her posts began circulating online.

“This individual was employed as a supervised resident at our hospital from July to September 2018. She is no longer working at Cleveland Clinic. In no way do these beliefs reflect those of our organization. We fully embrace diversity, inclusion and a culture of safety and respect across our entire health system,” the statement said.

Her social media accounts were all closed as of late Monday.

A tweet from 2012, when she was a medical student, got a great deal of attention in the last couple of days on social media, where it was preserved in screen shot.

“hahha ewww.. ill purposely give all the yahood [Jews] the wrong meds…,” she tweeted in January 2012.

The controversial website Canary Mission, that hosts dossiers on pro-Palestinian student activists, professors, and organizations, focusing primarily on North American universities, published and linked to dozens of such tweets by Kollab.