Assault rifle commonly used by IDF found in village near Hevron. 2 suspects arrested.

During searches to locate illegal weapons, IDF troops and the Israeli Police located an M-16 rifle and ammunition in the village of Yatta, south of Hevron.



Two suspects were apprehended on site and were transferred to security forces for further questioning.

The M-16 assault rifle is the primary firearm used by the IDF.