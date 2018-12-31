Dep. FM eulogizes US jurist who backed Israel's claim to Yesha

Deputy Foreign Minister Tzipi Hotovely (Likud) on Monday mourned the passing of American jurist Wallace Brand, a prominent supporter of Israel and the Jewish state’s legal claim to Judea, Samaria, and the Gaza Strip.

Brand passed away on December 5th at the age of 88, and is survived by six children and 13 grandchildren. Brand’s wife, Ann, died of cancer in 1985.

A Korean War veteran, Brand studied at Harvard Law School before working for the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, and later, the Justice Department Antitrust Division.

On Monday, Israel’s Deputy Foreign Minister Tzipi Hotovely eulogized Brand, remembering him as a staunch supporter of Israel’s legal rights to Judea, Samaria, eastern Jerusalem, and the Gaza Strip.

“Brand taught crucial legal arguments that would otherwise be forgotten,” said Hotovely.

“Brand was a vocal defender of Israeli legal rights who specialized in counter-attacking any Palestinian attack against Israel which cited ‘international law’,” Hotovely’s office said in a statement.

“’How many people on the street know anything about international law’, Brand wrote. ‘Repeated often enough to them it becomes a “poetic truth” that can’t be dented by facts, reason or logic.’”

In one of his published legal opinions, Brand argued that “under International Law, the Jewish people have sovereignty west of the Jordan River. Arab people residing in Palestine calling themselves ‘the Palestinian Arab People’ do not”.

Brand argued that as of the San Remo Conference in 1920 which created the British Mandate for Palestine – with the goal of creating a Jewish national homeland - the question of “whether Arabs or Jews have sovereignty west of the Jordan River under International Law is res judicata, - already decided” - in favor of the Jews.

Brand said that Arab claims for self-determination in Palestine were submitted at the Paris Peace talks and denied by the international community. Arab claims for self-determination were recognized by the international community for the rest of the Middle East.

A few months ago, Hotovely’s office noted, Brand urged American Ambassador to Israel David Friedman to relinquish an official US Government legal opinion which concluded Jewish settlements in Judea-Samaria were “illegal”. Brand said the opinion was incorrect because its conclusion was reached in reliance on a 1959 scholarly publication by Professor Julius Stone, an acclaimed expert on international law. But Stone himself, Brand pointed out, publicly supported the legality of settlements.