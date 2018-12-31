Netanyahu: If Hezbollah provokes us - it will get hit hard

Netanyahu warns Hezbollah against testing Israel. "Hezbollah will make a terrible mistake if it tries to attack us."

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Sunday gave an interview to the Russian-language Channel 9 on the occasion of the Novy God holiday, the Russian New Year's Eve and New Year's Day celebration.

In the interview, Netanyahu discussed the transferring of Qatari money to Hamas in Gaza and said, "The money is exactly the same money that went through when [Palestinian Authority chairman] Abu Mazen transferred money to Hamas with only one difference, because today only the clerks receive the money and not any of the terrorists.”

"There is a fingerprint taken, a photograph and a signature. Hamas is complaining and saying that under this system it is impossible to divert money," Netanyahu continued.

On the issue of Hezbollah and its relations with Iran, Netanyahu said, "Iran is the biggest problem, Hezbollah is the second biggest problem. Iran wanted to arm itself with nuclear weapons, and I fought against them all over the world. We are conducting the campaign against Hezbollah so that when we are tested, we will not only have the upper hand, but we will be able to respond with a crushing response."

"Hezbollah will make a terrible mistake if it tries to attack us. Action against us on their part will cause us to hit them hard," the prime minister added.

He also discussed the Trump administration’s peace plan for Israel and the Palestinian Arabs, which has been dubbed “the Deal of the Century”.

"Only when I see the plan will I be able to respond to it. I am hearing all kinds of things, but I can say that Jerusalem will not be divided. I do not divide Jerusalem nor do I uproot communities,” stressed Netanyahu.