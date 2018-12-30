Minors arrested by Shin Bet in Samaria

2 minors arrested during raid on yeshiva in Samaria. The 2 are forbidden from meeting with lawyers.

A short time ago, on Sunday, Shin Bet and Israel Police Yasam forces raided a yeshiva in Samaria. The forces searched the premises and arrested two minors.

“It seems that the Shin Bet and the State Prosecutor’s Office do not internalize the conclusions of the recent security investigations and the criticism directed at them. They only try to extract confessions from the young youths by violent and unacceptable ways,” said attorney Adi Keidar of the Honenu legal organization.

“This time too, a minor, a young man was arrested in an unusual manner when he was prevented from meeting with an attorney. Soon we will urgently turn to the court to ask to see the boy and monitor his condition,” Keidar added.

Attorney Itamar Ben-Gvir, who represents the other detainee, said, “Only last week the Uvda program showed horrific and shocking recordings of police officers abusing, hurting, starving, threatening, and manipulating a minor. An order prohibiting a meeting with an attorney issued to my client was intended precisely for the same purpose, of increasing pressure and abuse.”