Ingraham: Sarsour "represents so much that is hideous"

Fox News's Laura Ingraham blasted prominent feminist leader Linda Sarsour Thursday as "an anti-Semite… hiding in plain sight" on her show, The Angle.

Sarsour "represents so much that is hideous," said Ingraham. She noted that Sarsour and two other co-leaders of the Women's March – Tamika Mallory and Carmen Perez – appeared in events sponsored by Louis Farrakhan's Nation of Islam, including one in which Farrakhan said "the Jews are my enemies."

"Any association whatsoever with Farrakhan is the ultimate tell regarding someone's true motives," she stated.

Sarsour and her cohorts have yet to condemn Farrakhan, said Ingraham, although they have issued a "perfunctory" condemnation of anti-Semitism.

Ingraham noted that leftist media had "elevated Sarsour to near cult status." She positive coverage pointed out a reason for optimism, however, in the firing of Marc Lamont Hill by CNN, after Hill voiced approval of the establishment of a Palestine "from the river to the sea" in a speech at the UN.