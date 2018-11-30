Iran acquires two new submarines

Iran’s navy has acquired two new mini submarines designed for operations in shallow waters such as the Persian Gulf, The Associated Press reported on Thursday, citing Iran's state TV.

According to the report, one of the submarines — also known as midget submarines — was built in 18 months. The other, previously built, took 10 months to overhaul.

The report claimed the two Ghadir-class submarines have sonar-evading technology and can launch missiles from under water, as well as fire torpedoes and drop marine mines.

Iran began manufacturing Ghadir subs in 2005. The first was unveiled in 2007 and by 2012, five such submarines were incorporated into Iran's navy.

Iran often boasts of its military accomplishments, but the veracity of those claims is unclear.

Last week, a commander in the Iranian Revolutionary Guards threatened US bases in Afghanistan, the UAE and Qatar, as well as US aircraft carriers in the Gulf. These bases, he said, are within range of Iranian missiles which have a range of 700 km (450 miles).

The same official, Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh, claimed last year that Iran is in possession of what he described as the “father of all bombs” - a domestically-made 10-ton bomb with a high destructive power.

Thursday’s report came a day after Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, called on the Iranian military to increase its military capability and readiness to ward off enemies.

“Increase your capability and readiness as much as you can so Iran’s enemies will not even dare threaten these great people,” Khamenei said, though he also stressed, “The Islamic Republic does not intend to start war with anyone.”