'What will you do when there are 40 Arab MKs?'

MK Eitan Cabel (Zionist Union) spoke on Thursday at the My Israel conference in Jerusalem and presented his political philosophy to the audience, which was made up mostly of individuals from the nationalist camp.

"The Land of Israel is close to my heart," Cabel said. "I am not willing to sacrifice my life for the Land of Israel. My soul, and my truth and my education to my daughters, and my worldview, are derived from the history of my family. I look at things in a realistic way and not in a messianic one."

"I truly believe that we should do things not only for ourselves. What worries me most is that we can do everything as if there is no tomorrow. It hurts me that people from my camp cannot be here,” he continued.

"I do not believe in boycotts…The State of Israel has entered a state of stagnation. There is no more room for peace plans. No one wants to go back to the period before the Oslo Accords,” opined Cabel.

He said that the current leadership is behaving using a policy of "sit on the side and don’t act".

"We have President Trump today and we place all our trust in him. [Leftist author] AB Yehoshua and [Minister Naftali] Bennett speak the same language, right and left. I pray that we have not passed the point of no return. One state for two peoples would be the end of the Zionist vision. We cannot imagine what will happen here in another 20 or 30 years. What do we leave to our grandchildren? Two states for two peoples de facto.”

"There are 13 Arab MKs today in the Knesset, what will happen when there are 40 Arab MKs? How will you deal with them?" asked Cabel.

Therefore, he stressed, "a unilateral initiative is required to annex the settlement blocs and apply Israeli law to them with full equality of rights. Everything beyond the line of the blocs - a complete freeze and an evacuation-compensation plan, and negotiations will be over this. This is me waking up to reality. I present the position of the Jews, not the Arabs."

"The right and the extreme left are leading us into a one state reality. I have woken up, when will you? What do you prefer, 12 caravans in Migron or 12,000 homes in Ma'aleh Adumim?" continued Cabel.