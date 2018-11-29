Trump cancels meeting with Putin over Ukraine clash

US President cites Russian failure to free sailors captured in maritime battle with Ukrainian ships in cancelling meeting.

US President Donald Trump cancelled a planned meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, citing the recent seizure of Ukrainian vessels and capture of Ukrainian sailor by Russian ships in the Black Sea.

Trump and Putin had been scheduled to meet at the G-20 summit in Buenos Aires. The US President announced the cancellation of the meeting after he boarded Air Force One on his way to Argentina for the summit.

"Based on the fact that the ships and sailors have not been returned to Ukraine from Russia, I have decided it would be best for all parties concerned to cancel my previously scheduled meeting... in Argentina with President Vladimir Putin. I look forward to a meaningful Summit again as soon as this situation is resolved!" Trump tweeted.

Before boarding the plane, Trump told reporters: "I'm getting a full report on the plane as to what happened, with respect to that, and that will determine what I'm going to be doing."

Russian and Ukrainian naval forces faced off in the Black Sea Sunday, with the Russian navy blocking a key waterway during the confrontation.

The incident threatens to reignite the tensions between Ukraine and Russia, which intensified in 2014 when Russia occupied and annexed the Crimean Peninsula from Ukraine.

On Monday, at a UN Security Council meeting to discuss Sunday’s incident, US Ambassador Nikki Haley urged Russia to "immediately cease its unlawful conduct" in the Black Sea.

Ukraine has imposed martial law in parts of the country to fight what its president, Petro Poroshenko, has called "growing aggression" from Moscow.