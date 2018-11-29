'Netanyahu is in favor of a two-state-solution'

Education Minister Naftali Bennett criticized Prime Minister Netanyahu over his support for a Palestinian state on Thursday and alleged that the right-wing political camp should not trust the premier to advance its interests.

Speaking at a conference in memory of Judea and Samaria pioneer Uri Elitzur, Bennett recalled that Elitzur would say that "When you don't know what to do, then act".

"We do not know what the proper path is and therefore we have to apply sovereignty in Ma'ale Adumim do the Dead Sea. It is not the classic settlement and it breaks the line of the blocs," said Bennett.

"In my opinion, the prime minister largely does not want to apply the Israeli law and he is in favor of two states. He and I are not in the same place of values," continued Bennett.

"We are in a good period, but the danger has not passed. I am very worried and we need to actively move forward in order to prevent one plan or another and for this we need more [Knesset] seats."

Bennett added that the next prime minister would likely be Netanyahu and said that only the Jewish Home could be counted on to advance right-wing interests. "On a daily basis there is a tug of war. There are me and Ayelet [Shaked] who pull to the right, Kahlon and Liberman pull left," Bennett said.

"We succeeded but we do not always succeed. In the next elections, the question is who will have greater weight. "