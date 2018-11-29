Education Minister and Jewish Home Chair meets in his office with Judea and Samaria mayors: 'You're the right team to lead settlement.'

Education Minister and Jewish Home Chair Naftali Bennett today hosted a meeting with heads of local Judea and Samaria councils to discuss the needs of the residents and the challenges facing them in Judea and Samaria.

The meeting, held every few months, took place with participation of: Nir Bartal (Oranit), Shai Rosenzweig (Alfei Menashe), Oded Ravivi (Efrat), Shai Alon (Beit El) , Yigal Dahari (Kedumim), Eliyahu Libman (Kiryat Arba), Avraham Ben Yosef (Hevron), Asaf Mintzer (Elkana), Yigal Lahav (Karnei Shomron) and Yesha Council Director Yigal Dahlmoni.

"I want to congratulate you on your achievements in the municipal elections and on the fact that you've been elected to lead the community and the public, each in his place of residence," Bennett told those gathered.

Later, the Minister spoke about the sensitive coalition and government situation: "A coalition of 61 MKs is a shaky thing, and it's hard to see how it will last for long. We're in favor of continuing the right-wing government and will do everything possible to support it, but it doesn't depend only on us. In my opinion, elections will be held in coming months."

He added, "The upcoming elections aren't about the identity of the Prime Minister, but about the identity of the senior partner. In order to vote Right and receive Right, the senior partner must be Jewish Home. So if we're strong and get enough seats, we can continue starting the revolutions we've made in education and law also in the area of security, so that Israel will go back to winning."