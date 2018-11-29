Residents of Efrat save Arab's life

Resident of nearby Palestinian Arab village brought to Efrat after suffering serious injuries in a fall, receives treatment from residents.

Life-saving cooperation in Judea and Samaria. On Wednesday evening, a number of residents of the neighboring Palestinian Arab village of Wadi Nis arrived at the southern gate of the town of Efrat, carrying a resident of the village who had fallen from the balcony of his home on the second floor and suffered serious injuries to his face.

The town’s emergency squad immediately arrived at the scene, followed by a team of Magen David Adom paramedics who are residents of Efrat. The paramedics provided the Palestinian Arab with initial treatment at the scene and then provided him with more advanced treatment in the emergency room operating in the town.

While the victim was receiving treatment, many of the villagers gathered near the gate, concerned for his safety. The IDF was on scene to oversee the incident.

After initial treatment, the injured man was evacuated to hospital.

Efrat Mayor Oded Revivi thanked the members of the security and rescue forces and added that he is proud of the assistance provided to the Palestinian Arab and proud of the residents who saved a life.