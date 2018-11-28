Lehi fighter Ezra Yachin promoted in rank: 'I enlisted for life'

Ezra Yachin, 90, who took part in the battles for Independence Day, received today the rank of First Sergeant from IDF Chief Rabbi Brigadier General Eyal Krim.

The ceremony was attended by IDF Rabbinate Chief Rabbi Hagai Wlosky.

The rank was awarded to Yachin in recognition of the countless lectures he has given to IDF soldiers for decades, continuing even today. Yachin meets soldiers in the Jerusalem area and tells them about the battles that led to the rebirth of Israel and the War of Independence injury from which he was miraculously saved.

According to IDF data, Yachin has held more than 9,000 lectures in the IDF since 1973, and was awarded the title "The IDF's Oldest Reservist".

After receiving the new rank, Yachin said "the first song I learned by heart was the Lehi anthem Unknown Soldiers. There we are told, 'We've all been conscripted for life, to be released from the ranks only by death.' I also enlisted for life in the Israel Defense Forces, and only with death will I be released. I enlisted - I'm in the ranks."