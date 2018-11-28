The recommendation: Indict Netanyahu and Mozes

State Prosecutor's Office reportedly will recommend that PM and Yediot Aharonot publisher be prosecuted for bribery in "Case 2000".

The State Prosecutor's Office for Taxation and Economics has handed State Attorney Shai Nitzan its recommendations in the investigation of “Case 2000”, Channel 10 News reported on Tuesday.

According to the report, Tax and Economics Attorney Liat Ben Ari is recommending that Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Yediot Aharonot publisher Arnon “Noni” Mozes be prosecuted for bribery.

Case 2000 revolves around allegations Netanyahu tried to reach an agreement with Mozes that would provide him with positive news coverage in exchange for shuttering Yediot’s rival newspaper Israel Hayom.

Channel 10 News also reported that the police will soon publish its recommendations in “Case 4000”, and that, in this case as well, it is expected that the police will recommend that Netanyahu be prosecuted on charges of bribery.

Case 4000 centers on suspicions that a Netanyahu aide provided chief Bezeq shareholder Shaul Elovitch with regulatory benefits in exchange for sympathetic coverage to the prime minister and his wife on the Walla! news website, which is owned by Elovitch as well.

Investigators have already stated that they believe sufficient evidence has been collected to merit an indictment in "Case 1000", which revolves around claims Netanyahu received gifts from a Hollywood billionaire and Australian businessman in exchange for political favor. Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit is expected to make a decision on all three cases together.

In response to Tuesday’s report, a statement on behalf of the Prime Minister said, "It is no surprise. These conclusions have already been determined and leaked before Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu's first questioning. What is surprising is that for some unknown reasons, dozens of ministers and Knesset members, headed by Yair Lapid, have not been questioned about the fact that they were working to close Israel Hayom and received in return favorable coverage from Yediot Aharonot and Ynet."

"It was actually Prime Minister Netanyahu who acted against the law to close Israel Hayom and finally buried it when he went to elections. We are certain that at the end of the process the truth will become clear in relation to the prime minister - that there is nothing," added the statement.