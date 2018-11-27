Ambassador to Admor of Belz: Trump loves Israel

US Ambassador to Israel tells Belzer Rebbe '7 years of famine' in US relations are over, admires how Belz rebuilt after the Shoah.

US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman on Tuesday visited the residence of the Belzer Rebbe, Rabbi Yissachar Dov Rokeach, in Jerusalem.

During the meeting, the ambassador told the Rebbe that the current administration loves Israel: "President Trump and all his advisors are lovers of Israel and want peace in Israel. But it will only happen with the grace of Heaven because the peoples want peace, but the terror leaders are setting fire all the time."

The ambassador said: "The agreement with the Iranians was a danger to Israel, and President Trump renewed the sanctions in the hope that the Iranians would not be able to harm Israel. The State of Israel had seven years of famine in the US and now with President Trump the State of Israel is in the seven good years. After the visit, the Admor gave the ambassador a container of olive oil for Chanukah.

From the Rebbe's home, Friedman went to the great Beit Midrash of Belz. "It is a great honor for me to meet the Rebbe of Belz, who built a world of Torah education and Judaism from the ground up to the top," said the ambassador, "when I know how everything was destroyed in the Holocaust and this miracle of rebirth and faith."