IDF probes operation in which Lt. Col. M. was killed

The IDF Intelligence Directorate is currently conducting an operational investigation to learn lessons following the secret operation in Khan Younis, during which Lt. Col. M. was killed



In the coming weeks, the findings of the investigation will be presented to the head of the Intelligence Directorate, Major General Tamir Heiman, and to Chief of Staff Gadi Eizenkot.



At the same time, the Chief of the General Staff appointed Major General Nitzan Alon to head a team that will analyze the challenges and give recommendations for response at the higher levels of the army. The team's work will be based, among other things, on the lessons of the operational debriefing.

During the battle between IDF forces and Hamas terrorists on November 11, Seven Hamas terrorists were killed, including Nur Barakeh, commander of the eastern battalion of Hamas’ Izz Al-Din Al-Qassam Brigades in Khan Yunis, while an IDF officer was killed and a second officer wounded. Israeli military censors have barred publication of the slain officer’s name, who has only been identified as “Lt. Col. M.”

Speaking at Lt. Col. M.’s funeral, however, President Reuven Rivlin eulogized him as “one of the bravest and most daring soldiers and commanders of the State of Israel.”