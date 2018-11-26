ANALYSIS: How Iran is preparing for the annihilation of Israel

The Iranians no longer hide what is their plan for the Middle East and Israel in particular.

Iran’s so-called moderate president Hassan Rouhani last week labeled Israel “a cancerous tumor, ” claiming that the country was a “fake regime” established by Western countries.

Rouhani also claimed that Israel “completely obeyed the West in regional matters” and said the country had “killed and displaced” the [non-existing] “historical nation of Palestine.”

He then called upon the Islamic nations to create “a joint force” against Israel and the United States in order to win the battle with “criminals.”

It was the first time the Iranian president used such strong language to vilify Israel and his remarks drew a sharp response by Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, who on Saturday evening warned that “Israel knows very well how to defend itself from the murderous Iranian regime.”

Netanyahu also called upon “the nations of the world” to join the new US sanctions imposed against Iran and said the Islamic Republic was also a threat to them.

On Sunday, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei joined the renewed war of words against Israel.

The Iranian leader claimed that “the Zionist regime is clearly weaker than 10 and 20 years ago,” boasting that Hamas and Hezbollah defeated the IDF during the wars in 2005, 2008, 2014, as well as two weeks ago during what he called “the 2-day war” when Iran apparently ordered the Palestinian terror groups to pound southern Israel with 460 rockets.

The European Union, in a rare show of solidarity with Israel, subsequently slammed Rouhani’s “cancerous tumor” remark as “totally unacceptable” and claimed it remained committed to the security of Israel, but stopped short of joining the new sanctions against Iran.

“The European Union reiterates its fundamental commitment to the security of Israel, including with regard to current and emerging threats in the region,” a part of the EU statement read.

As will be become clear from the following, the nations of the world are far from joining the American sanction regime against Iran and are indifferent to developments which prove Iran is steadily preparing for a war of annihilation against Israel.

The EU, for example, has done everything to allow European companies to continue doing business with Iran and even updated a “Blocking Statute” to protect European companies from American punitive measures under the new sanction regime.

In addition, the EU organized a conference with the remaining participants in the 2015-nuclear agreement which was meant to find “practical solutions in order to maintain normalization of trade and economic relations with Iran.”

Apparently, it helped, European trade with Iran increased by 7,5 percent in 2018.

Some Asian countries are also trying to help the Iranian economy now that the Trump Administration has imposed fresh sanctions intended to crumble Iranian oil exports.

India, for example, doubled its oil imports from Iran in October. The value of these imports now stands at $1,42 billion while the Iranian oil imports to the Asian country rose by a staggering 38 percent over 2018.

China, furthermore, has resumed its oil imports from Iran after it obtained a waiver from the U.S. causing the collapse of oil prices after they rose 20 percent at the beginning of November.

Iran, meanwhile, is steadily progressing with its plan to confront Israel via a three-front-war and to take over Syria.

The regime in Tehran continues to smuggle heavy weapons to Hamas and Islamic Jihad in Gaza.

Israeli and Kuwaiti media reported on Saturday that Islamic State branch Wilayat Sinai had seized an Iranian shipment of Kornet anti-tank missiles and other GPS guided weaponry bound for the Gaza Strip.

Hamas used a Kornet missile to target an Israeli bus which had just transferred a group of 50 IDF soldiers to the border with Gaza at the outset of the missile onslaught that almost caused a new war between Israel and the Palestinian terror groups in Gaza two weeks ago.

The ISIS commanders in the Sinai Peninsula are reportedly refusing to hand over the weapons, which could also be used against Israel. Wilayat Sinai shot at an IDF border patrol last week.

Then there is Syria where Iran and Hezbollah together with the regime of Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad are changing the demographic situation along the border with Israel as a preparation for a future war with the Jewish state.

The Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI) just published a report documenting the silent ethnic cleansing of Sunni Arabs in southern Syria where the Assad regime has forced the various rebel groups into so-called reconciliation deals.

Under those agreements, Sunni rebels were uprooted from their homes and transferred to the predominantly Sunni province Idlib in northern Syria while others who remained are assassinated one by one by the Assad regime.

Assad has now granted Syrian citizenship to thousands of Iranians and Shiites from Pakistan and Afghanistan who fought alongside the Syrian army during the battles which secured the survival of the regime of the ruthless dictator, and who will settle in southern Syria.

The Syrian news site Zamanalwsl claimed that the Syrian government has issued 200,000 passports to members of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps and other Shiite fighters and their families.

Zamanalwsl reported that that the move was aimed at “granting the foreign militias legal status that would enable to maximize their efficacy in the future.”

The Lebanese media outlet Al-Nahar later reported that the number of Syrian identity cards issued to Iranian, Afghan and Pakastani Shiites was 2 million. Almost all of them were members of the IRGC or Hezbollah, according to MEMRI.

MEMRI says that the move “contravenes the understandings reached between Israel and Russia this year, according to which the Iranian and Shi'ite forces must withdraw from southern Syria. The issuance of identity cards to these fighters may be aimed at enabling them to stay there, ostensibly without violating the understandings.”

Another MEMRI report documents the continuing build-up of Hezbollah in southwest Syria where the Iranian-backed terror organization, which is in the possession of roughly 140,000 missiles, has built scores of bases, training camps and underground military facilities while it controls the border area between Syria and Lebanon.

Hussein Salami, the deputy commander of the IRGC, said this weekend that Basij militia of the IRGC are “spreading across the region” and that Palestinian Arabs as well as Syrians, Iraqis and Yemenites are “using the Basij as a role model in order to enable them to triumph over the Takfiri enemy and foil conspiracies of Israel, the US and al-Saud.”

“Today, we have become so powerful that we can both defend our country against invasion, and chase the enemy, if necessary, and inflict an unforgettable defeat on it,” Salami bragged during the same speech.

The IDF, meanwhile, is preparing for a multi-front war now that it has become clear that the international community, with the exception of the U.S., will do nothing to thwart the encroachment of Iranian forces on Israel’s borders via Syria.

The Commando Brigade of the IDF just launched a large scale ten-day drill to practice battling Hezbollah, Hamas and others simultaneously.