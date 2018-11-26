Attack caught on film: Vehicle veers and cuts down soldiers

Three soldiers lightly injured when terrorist runs them over in Gush Etzion. Terrorist shot by soldier nearby.

Three IDF soldiers were lightly wounded in a ramming attack today near Karmei Tzur on Route 60 in Gush Etzion. The terrorist was shot by one of the soldiers.

Teams of Magen David Adom and an IDF medical force gave the wounded treatment and evacuated them to the Hadassah Ein Karem and Shaare Zedek hospitals in Jerusalem.

The attack took place near the el-Arub junction, while soldiers carried out engineering work on the road between Beit Ummar and el-Arub. One of the patrol soldiers fired and neutralized the terrorist.

Senior MDA medic Abba Richman said "We arrived at the scene together with an IDF medical force and saw three young people fully conscious. Two of them were suffering from minor contusions and dry wounds, while a third suffered injuries to his limbs. We provided first aid treatment in the field, then loaded them onto ambulances and evacuated them to hospitals while they were fully conscious and in stable condition.”

In response to the attack, National Union seretary Ophir Sofer said "We're tired of explanations about the lone terrorist who operates without a terrorist infrastructure, and therefore there's no intelligence prior to the attack. One thing is clear - demolishing terrorist homes and deporting their families are a deterrent of the first order.

"The time has come for lawyers and attorneys to be partners in the war on terror and not stand on the side as if they were representatives of the court in The Hague," Sofer added.